LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner, and with raising prices grocery shopping can get pricey.

Eyewitness News and the Times Leader are on a holiday mission: To find you the best, most delicious deals to help you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner.

Our first stop, Weis Market in Mountain Top, the staff there is preparing for their holiday shoppers.

“Weis Markets customers are offered many great ways to save throughout the year, but especially now at the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jaime Lauver, the community relations and event management specialist for Weis Markets.

Having a Weis Club Card can help. With 200 points customers can get a turkey at a significantly reduced price, and at 400 points, shoppers can score a free frozen turkey.

“We have turkeys to provide for everyone coming in with those 200 points and those 400 points and all of our customers to get a turkey this Thanksgiving,” Lauver told Eyewitness News.

The deals are not limited to your main Thanksgiving course.

“Look for those low, low price tags, use your e-coupons online, and clip those coupons, and of course use your Weis Club Card and get those discounts all year long and especially now at the holidays,” Lauver explained.

Many are happy to shop the holiday prices.

“So that’s why we come to Weis and we look for the sale prices and that’s good. Get your deals, and nice fresh food, and enjoy the holidays,” said Pat Truszkowski, a Weis customer.

Schiel’s in Wilkes-Barre also offers discounted turkeys to those with 500 points on their Gold Card membership.

The store is stocked with all the trimmings.

“It’s your stuffing, it’s your cranberry sauce, your broth, everything you need is going to be at a lower price through the holidays,” said Gary Schiel, co-owner of Schiel’s.

Schiel’s offers shoppers quality products at a lower price, specifically eggs, currently $1.99 a dozen.

“These are our customers, they’re our neighbors, and they’re people you know we want everyone to try to, in these tough times, to try to save a dime,” Schiel told Eyewitness News.

Some believe the secret behind finding deals is simple, be a smart shopper.

“You have to have the time to be a bargain shopper, you know do some coupons and sort it out, stretch it out, figure it out where you’re going to go, what you’re going to buy. Most people just don’t have that kind of time,” Joanne Dahms said.

That’s why Gerrity’s offers Thanksgiving essentials and more for all shoppers.

“We put everything on sale for thanksgiving. So we’re gonna have stuffing on sale, potatoes on sale, pies on sale, and we’ll have 8-inch pies on sale this week coming, and then 10-inch pies we’re gonna have on sale for thanksgiving,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s.

Many shoppers keep an eye out for those deals.

“Normally we buy whatever we thought ‘oh this is a deal, they’re on sale,’ we’re like ok we only have so much money so we’re going to get just the specials,” Patricia Lee said.

Others switch up their usual Thanksgiving menu.

“We’re talking about maybe lasagna. Along with maybe just a turkey breast or something small like that,” Lee said.

All the stores Eyewitness News and Times Leader stopped at strive to give customers the best deals.

“I feel a responsibility and I feel like, you know, I’m from the area so I want to make sure people in this area have access to good food at very fair prices,” Fasula said.

Grocers offering savings at the checkout is something we can all be thankful for.

Three different stores, dozens of different discounts. All to make your holiday season lighter on the wallet and tighter on the waistband.

These deals can be found at any Weis, Schiel’s, or Gerrity’s location and will run through the thanksgiving season.

Don’t forget the companion piece on this story in Sunday’s Times Leader Newspaper