WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures on the rise, you’ll probably see an increase in your energy use. Energy experts tell 28/22 News there are a few key ways to maintain your energy use with the hot weather we’ve been seeing.

With high temperatures comes even higher energy usage. American energy company NRG tells us there are things you can do to lessen your usage for the environment and your bill.

“Making sure your air conditioner doesn’t run any more than it absolutely needs to do that,” said NRG Senior Manager of Communications Dave Schrader.

He also suggests checking your unit’s air filters.

“You wanna make sure that the air filter, the airflow in your home is not clogged. That’ll make your air conditioner work even harder,” Schrader explained.

Schrader says air filters should be replaced seasonally, and checked on monthly.

28/22 News also braved the heat at the Farmers Market in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to hear how you prefer to stay cool in your home.

“A/C usually, but if it’s a cool night, get the fans going,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Tom Lenahan.

“While many people prefer the A/C, others tell us they like to keep the windows open.

“Well I grew up in the coal region in Edwardsville, so I was born and raised in coal heat, so I’m used to very hot heat. So in the summertime, to keep cool, I’m simple with the window, and for the nights that are really bad I’ll just use a fan,” said John Brawley of Bear Creek, Luzerne County.

Whether you use a fan, air conditioner, or just keep your windows open, experts suggest staying comfortable while being mindful.