EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Wednesday most electric utilities are adjusting electric-generation prices charged to non-shopping or default service customers.

According to PUC, on Thursday, June 1 all regulated electric utilities are adjusting their “Prices to Compare” (PTC) for both residential and small business non-shopping customers. Consumers are being made aware of the price and rate changes that will be occurring so they can better manage energy costs.

The PUC press release states consumers can find a better rate by shopping with competitive Electric Generation Suppliers (EGSs) and exploring energy efficiency and conservation measures around their homes or businesses.

PUC encourages those to shop around for different rates through their PA Power Switch website which helps consumers weigh electric utility prices and helps with energy efficiency options. Those who are not choosing a supplier will continue to receive default service from the utility provider.

PA Public Utility Commission

“The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity that we typically see during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options,” says PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

The following companies will be adjusting their PTC as of June 1:

Citizens’ Electric , with an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%)

, with an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%) Duquesne Light , with an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%)

, with an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%) Met-Ed , with an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%)

, with an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%) PECO , with an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%)

, with an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%) Penelec , with an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%)

, with an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%) Penn Power , with an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%)

, with an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%) PPL , with a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%)

, with a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%) UGI , with a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%)

, with a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%) Wellsboro Electric , with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%)

, with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%) West Penn Power, with an increase from 8.228 to 9.929 cents per kWh (up 20.7%)

Consumers who have a current contract with other energy suppliers should know their contract expiration dates and review the contract renewal notice from suppliers which explains their energy shopping options and follow-up steps.

Shopping customers will receive two contract renewal notices in the mail from their supplier, including an “Initial Notice,” 45-60 days before the contract expiration, as well as an “Options Notice,” 30 days prior to the contract’s expiration.

Anyone with questions regarding their contract should contact their current supplier, and if there is a problem contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.

More information about understanding a contract with an electric generation supplier can be found online at the PUCs website.