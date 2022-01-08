Saturday snow sledding at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many children in our region couldn’t enjoy the snow yesterday due to virtual learning, they certainly did Saturday.

There is parking available, fencing for the hill, and best of all, it’s absolutely free. For lovers of the winter weather in NEPA, it was a nice treat.

“It was really fun and we just sleighed and wiped out, because I like crashing and I just love snow,” said Duffy Shrive.