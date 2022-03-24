COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Saturday Night Live” has announced three upcoming hosts along with musical guests who will be performing on the sketch comedy show in April.

Beginning April 2, comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael will host his first “SNL” episode, one night after his new comedy special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” drops on HBO, according to NBC.

The HBO special will be the third stand-up recording by the comedian, adding to 2014’s “Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store” and 2018’s “8,” which both originally aired on the subscription cable channel.

Carmichael’s relationship with NBC goes back to 2015 when he was the executive producer and star of “The Carmichael Show” which ran three seasons on the network until 2017.

Carmichael will be joined by first-time musical guest, Gunna. The rapper, singer, and songwriter’s third album “DS4Ever,” which was released in January 2022, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the network stated in a release.

On April 9, actor Jake Gyllenhaal will take his second turn at “SNL” hosting duties. It has been just over 15 years since the star first emceed the show in January 2007.

Gyllenhaal will be celebrating the opening of his new action film “Ambulance,” which will be in theaters on April 8.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, musical guest Camila Cabello will return to the “SNL” stage for her second appearance. The Grammy-nominated artist initially performed on the show in October 2019 with “Stranger Things” star David Harbour as host.

Cabello’s new album, “Familia,” will be released the day before her “SNL” performance on April 8.

Finally, on April 16, multitalented artist Lizzo will make her “SNL” hosting debut, as well as claim her second appearance on the “SNL” music stage, NBC revealed. Lizzo’s first experience on the show was December 2019, when “SNL” veteran Eddie Murphy hosted.

The Grammy winner’s competition series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiers March 25 on Prime Video, according to NBC.