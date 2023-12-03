SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A decades-old fundraising tradition this holiday season had people lining up Sunday for haircuts in Scranton.

Professional cosmetologists volunteered their time and talent at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County for what’s called “Santa’s Snippers cut-a-thon.”

The volunteer stylists cut the hair of walk-in clients for $15. All of the proceeds benefit Scranton Women’s Resource Center, which helps battered and abused women.

“The Women’s Resource Center which is a wonderful organization that I support all the time and it’s a pleasure to come up here and support them today, and I got a great haircut out of it too,” said one customer Patty Mcallister.

This marks the 32nd Annual Hair-Cutting Fundraiser to benefit the Women’s Resource Center in the Electric City.