Santa’s not coming to town, 2021 Santa Parade in Scranton canceled

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are just around the corner and Santa is on his way, just not for the parade in Scranton.





On Monday morning The Santa Parade announced that it was canceling the parade for the 2021 season, due to COVID.

“We feel that if Santa comes to the streets of Scranton, he should do so in a big, big way. So, we are working on something very special to brighten our holiday season next year.” The Santa Parade Inc.

This parade would have marked 29 years that Santa has been coming to visit the Electric City, the last time the city saw Old Saint Nick was in 2019.