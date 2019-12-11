Santa’s Helper Helps Local Police

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Township Police have a new member on the force.

Officer Holiday is an elf from the North Pole. She will learn about police work while on the force until Christmas.

Holiday, a female elf, takes Officer Larry Miller around town to spread Christmas cheer.

Officer Larry Miller is partnered with the elf and she takes him around the township stopping by businesses to help interact in a fun way through social media by taking photos of her stops.

