SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Snow plows usually work to clear the roads during the winter, but Wednesday, they helped Santa Claus deliver presents to preschoolers in Scranton.

Santa Claus typically travels by sleigh, but Wednesday morning, he hitched a ride with PennDOT on a snow plow.

The jolly old elf brought wrapped presents to the preschoolers at the Lackawanna County Head Start Program on Locust Street in Scranton.

The children ages three to five were overjoyed.

Once inside, Santa called each child by name to give them an early Christmas gift.

As the kids patiently waited for their classmates to get their presents, they guessed what was inside.

Not before long, they busted open the wrappings to see what toy lay inside.

Before he went back to the North Pole, Eyewitness News caught up with Santa to ask if he was worried about the weather before the big journey.

“Ho ho ho, Santa doesn’t worry about the weather, Santa’s never missed a delivery so don’t worry, if you’ve been good, Santa will arrive,” said Santa Claus

The gifts were purchased by employees of PennDOT District 4 in Dunmore.