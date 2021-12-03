Santa to visit Tunkhannock for ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the two-day-long festival, ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’ folks can have the chance to explore a Christmas wonderland in Tunkhannock.

At the festival, you can expect to see carolers strolling through the streets, horse-drawn wagon tours, a tree lighting ceremony and even jolly old Saint Nick himself.

Also available will be homemade treats, hot cocoa and much more.

The Santa Parade will kick off Friday evening at 5:00 followed by the ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30, which we will bring to you live on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. You can even stop by to see ice carving and the 12 Movies of Christmas Festival. The living nativity scene will also take place at 7:30 at the Assembly of God Church.

Events taking place on Saturday will be a Detrich Holiday Workshop at 11:00 a.m., visits with Santa at the Gazebo from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., A Christmas Story book reading at 2:30 and 3:30 and horse and wagon rides from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for an escape to a magical winter village, look no further and head to Tunkhannock’s ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’ on December 3 and 4.