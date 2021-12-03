Santa to visit Tunkhannock for ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’

News

Watch the tree lighting live at 5:30 on WBRE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the two-day-long festival, ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’ folks can have the chance to explore a Christmas wonderland in Tunkhannock.

At the festival, you can expect to see carolers strolling through the streets, horse-drawn wagon tours, a tree lighting ceremony and even jolly old Saint Nick himself.

Also available will be homemade treats, hot cocoa and much more.

The Santa Parade will kick off Friday evening at 5:00 followed by the ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30, which we will bring to you live on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. You can even stop by to see ice carving and the 12 Movies of Christmas Festival. The living nativity scene will also take place at 7:30 at the Assembly of God Church.

Events taking place on Saturday will be a Detrich Holiday Workshop at 11:00 a.m., visits with Santa at the Gazebo from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., A Christmas Story book reading at 2:30 and 3:30 and horse and wagon rides from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for an escape to a magical winter village, look no further and head to Tunkhannock’s ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’ on December 3 and 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos