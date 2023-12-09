SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday tradition in Luzerne County returned Saturday along with an early visit by Santa and his reindeer.

The event not only brings the community some Christmas magic but also gives back to children this holiday season.

The magic of Christmas sprinkled over Sugarloaf Township on Saturday but Santa brought more than his reindeer to SJM Auto Sales and Repair.

“It’s simple, I love Christmas, I love my community. They’ve supported us for 34 years in business and it’s our way to give back,” says Steven Martonick the owner of SJM Auto Sales and Repair.

SJM has been reminding the community of the reason behind the season for the last decade and celebrating the spirit of giving back by hosting this holiday event to collect gifts to donate to Toys for Tots.

“It just shows that people don’t forget to you know take care of the kids and, you know, it’s the true meaning of giving. people come and give a toy to eventually go to a kid that could use it,” continued Martonick.

Erica Weaver has been bringing her children for the last several years as a way to remind them that some need a helping hand during the holidays.

“It’s about that Christmas magic. It’s showing the kids to give back when we can to those who are less fortunate than us, we’re very blessed. so teaching them to give back and anything we can do to create magic for somebody else, we’ll take part in,” explained Weaver.

Dozens lined up with their families filled with the spirit of Christmas, topped off with a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Camille Mainiero and her grandchildren were one of the families who waited in the long line for the big man in red warmed by the generosity of their community.

“Well, it’s nice because I always thought our community is a very giving community and to see it, it just proves it. You don’t really have these many events anymore and it’s so nice that it’s a special thing for toys for tots. it’s so nice to give to people,” added Camille Mainero from Drums.

Even out-of-towners like Devon Edwards were able to see the magic behind this Christmas tradition.

“Oh, this is great, the tree’s amazing. I was here when the tree got delivered, they brought it in in a huge flatbed. It’s a really good time. pierogi’s killer, free hot chocolate, you can’t beat it. Toys for Tots!” said Edwards.

The annual event ran from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and they say they are already looking forward to next year.