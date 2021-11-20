Santa parade starts off the holiday season in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa’s back in town for an annual Northeastern Pennsylvania tradition.

The city of Wilkes-Barre held its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting this afternoon and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in the Diamond City. The Santa parade returned in full festive force after last year’s scaled-down version.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre was packed with people getting into the holiday spirit. The annual Christmas parade and tree lighting drew a very large crowd.

Local organizations including the Eyewitness News team marched around Public Square and handed out candy.

All total, more than four dozen entries and hundreds of parade participants walked and rode through Center City. After the parade, everyone gathered on Public Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

“It’s nice being back. Last year, you know, with COVID and everything we restricted things with having a baby and everything but it’s nice to get her out and see what’s going on around the area and see the lights and see Santa!” said Danyelle Zweizig.

Many say the holiday season is just isn’t the same without the parade. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have much more on how this event helps support local businesses coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.