SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa is making tracks in Downtown Scranton, or at least, riding them.

Steamtown National Historical Site is back for a second straight year with its North Pole Limited.

The hour-long round-trip ride takes kids and their families through the Steamtown Yards and Downtown Scranton to the Nay Aug Gorge.

Courtesy of the Iron Horse Society at Steamtown

While you are on the train, you will see Christmas carolers, festive decorations, and of course, Santa himself along with Mrs. Claus.

“It brings people in. It brings families into the museum. The kids are thrilled to meet Santa. Plus, Santa is on the trolley itself and it grows every single year,” said event coordinator Tom Bartley.

There’s still time to take a train ride with Santa in Scranton.

Four excursions per day will be held next Saturday and Sunday, and the following Friday and Saturday before Christmas at Steamtown.