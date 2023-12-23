SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa Claus made an early stop in Lackawanna County early Saturday morning.

Traveling by trolley from Gilbride limo and escorted by Scranton police and firefighters the jolly ole elf visited with children.

Santa gave out some early Christmas presents and also some treats like gift certificates to McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

The first responders say this is a wonderful part of their holiday duties and parents agree.

“It’s great for the community and the kids because they definitely deserve it since alot of people don’t have enough to support for Christmas,” said Sadiq Cosme from Scranton.

“I think they see a different part of us than what the normal part of the job is light and sirens, we are going to something serious this is something fun and the firemen are here too,” explained Michael Albert from the Scranton Police Department.

This program has been part of the community for several years.

28/22 News videographer Eyal was happy Santa’s helpers told him he was on the nice list this year!