NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season was ushered in with a parade in part of Luzerne County Nanticoke kicked off its Annual Christmas Parade at Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Santa Claus arrived in town on a fire truck.

The parade ended at patriot square where Santa greeted the good girls and boys, and gave them a gift.

The kids were also able to get a photo with the jolly old elf.

“I feel like everyone is just coming together here, we got a whole line up getting Santa pictures, we got people singing karaoke over here, it’s a great time everyone is coming together,” said Donald Budziak from Nanticoke.

Paradegoers were also treated to free cookies and hot chocolate in Nanticoke.