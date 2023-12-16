MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What better way for children to spend their Saturday than with Christmastime characters?

That’s what kids who jumped for joy got to do Saturday morning at the United Methodist Church in Mountain Top.

They mingled with a gingerbread man and characters from the Disney movie Frozen.

They also enjoyed crafts, food, and games. Earlier, they met with Santa and his reindeer.

“You could pet the reindeer and you could take pictures with them you can take pictures with Santa, get hot chocolate, and you could do a lot of stuff,” said Labella Dempkosky from Mountain Top.

“I get to tell the kids like, I get to be their teacher basically and I like to help kids,” added Shannon Smith from Mountain Top.

Mountain Top Kids Preschool hosted the event, and about 50 kids got to enjoy it in this part of Luzerne County.