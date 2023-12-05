SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wonderful surprise for youngsters at Saint Joseph’s Center for Special Learning in Schuylkill Haven.

Blaise Alexander, President and Founder of Alexander Dealership, and Santa arrived at the school by helicopter delivering gifts and a donation of $100,000. The money will go towards student scholarships.

The students and staff said they were touched by the donation, and there were many smiles.

“Blaise has been doing this for a couple of years now, it is not so much, the gifts that make everything, it’s just the way Blaise, the way he celebrates and acknowledge everyone, our students and our adults and that is the true gift that happens here,” said St. Joeseph’s Center for Special Learning Principal Bob Giba.

“It’s just got a special place in our heart and we find a way with a special program with the state that we are able to give this kind of money to help these people,” Alexander said.

St. Joseph Center for Special Learning is a private non-residential school for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Schuylkill County.