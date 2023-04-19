LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break on the Sans Souci Parkway Tuesday morning, is causing some residents to have “dirty” water.

According to Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W.), crews are making emergency repairs Wednesday after a water main break on the Sans Souci Parkway Tuesday, caused water to reverse flow through the distribution system, which is making the water discolored.

P.A.W. says crews have been flushing the system since Tuesday night to fix the issue and crews went out Wednesday morning to make repairs beginning at 8:00 a.m. in Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Larksville, Edwardsville, and Courtdale.

Officials say if you live within the impacted areas, you may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water, and repairs are expected to take around 15 hours to complete.

Therefore, water tankers are available at the following locations:

Larksville Larksville Municipal Building – 211 East State Street, Larksville, PA 18704 – (570) 714-9846 Sheetz – 568 East Main Street, Larksville, PA 18651 – (570) 771-6183

Wilkes-Barre Intersection of Carey Avenue and Division Street

Ashley Ashley Municipal Building – 49 Cemetery Street, Ashley, PA 18706 – (570) 824-1364



Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water. According to P.A.W. officials when water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water.

P.A.W. says If your water is discolored, run the cold water tap only at the lowest level of the house for around three to five minutes until the water begins to run clear.

Residents will not receive any further notifications unless additional action is required or conditions change. P.A.W. asks if you are a landlord and water service is in your name, to please inform your tenants so they are aware of the situation with their water service.

For everyone’s safety, Pennsylvania American Water asks customers to please not approach crews while they’re working.

For more information or to see a map of the affected area visit Pennsylvania American Water online and click on “Alerts.”