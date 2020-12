The coronavirus pandemic left the Salvation Army lacking volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 is causing financial hardships for the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel.







The site, which serves Luzerne County, depends on fundraisers like Giving Tuesday and the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This year, the Salvation Army lacks volunteer bell ringers and business partners. It is trying to compensate by taking its bell ringing fundraising online.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the details on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.