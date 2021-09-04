Salvation Army helps victims of Hurricane Ida

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local salvation army chapter is pitching in to help hard-hit victims in the northeast flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

All the tools needed for cleaning up the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm are loaded up at the salvation army Wilkes-Barre. The materials will help thousands left displaced or dealing with significant water damage.

The salvation army activated its emergency disaster services division and prepared 150 flood kits. The division is run almost completely by volunteers eager to help out.

“What we have here seems like a lot, but when you have thousands of families facing homelessness or disaster areas, it goes pretty fast,” explained Lieutenant Ismael Ortiz, from the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel.

Flooding rains caused massive damage in the northeast including eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware where help is needed. Ortiz says one of the fastest-going supplies is food.

“Many basements were flooded out and any storage units that people had in their basements, canned goods, are probably gone now,” said Ortiz.

To address the need for food, 12 mobile feeding units are ready for deployment. All it will take is the word “go”.

“Anytime a disaster comes up, whether it be big or small, the salvation army always, always likes to be involved,” stated Ortiz.

Every Saturday, Lieutenant Ortiz and a group of volunteers take their canteen and make several stops to feed anyone who approaches them and asks for a meal.

You can learn more about the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Citadel’s mission and how you can help by visiting their website.