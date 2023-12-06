HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season of giving and one small business in Luzerne County is being honored for its continued efforts to give back to the community each Christmas.

A sea of presents could be seen in Reviello’s Insurance Agency located in the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

The business signed up to provide holiday gifts to children through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

“We just want to participate and give back. We started maybe five, six years ago, we started with a small amount and decided every year we would double it,” said John Reviello, Owner of Reviello’s Insurance Agency.

All of the presents were paid for by Reviello and collected by his staff.

55 children in the local area will now be able to open presents on Christmas thanks to their generosity.

Captain Stephanie Morales, Corps Officer at the Salvation Army in Hazleton, presented the business with a special plaque during gift pick-up.

For decades, the Angel Tree Program has helped put clothes and toys under the tree for families who can’t afford them.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a program where a lot of families apply every year for Christmas, and we provide these Christmas toys with the help of our business partners,” Morales explained.

Amid inflation, the Salvation Army is seeing an increased need this year.

“It’s really rewarding when all of these gifts come in and the kids, they have joy and smiles on their faces to see their name on a gift so it’s really exciting,” Morales added.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program provides holiday gift assistance for seniors, too.