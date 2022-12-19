SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to an annual toy drive, over 1,200 Lackawanna County families will have gifts for their children to open on Christmas.

The Salvation Army in Scranton held its annual Christmas toy distribution Monday.

Families with children up to 12 years old who signed up received a big bag of toys.

Officers with the Salvation Army know a lot of families have to make hard decisions this year so they’re happy to provide for those less fortunate.

“With all that’s taking place now with the economy, with the prices of gas, and with food and everything else…There is just so much need in the community for things like this and we are just happy to be a part of it,” said Neil Childs, Core Officer and Administrator for the Scranton Chapter of the Salvation Army Citadel Core.

Families also received a turkey and sweet potatoes for a nice Christmas dinner to go along with the toys.