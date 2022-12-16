WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Hundreds of coats donated by 28/22 Eyewitness News viewers are now in the hands of families in need.

The Salvation Army of Wilkes-Barre held its final ‘Coats for Kids’ distribution on Friday, where some 400 families were able to receive a coat.

An Edwardsville woman who is a single parent was among the recipients. She picked up coats for two of her three children and offered a heartfelt, emotional, message to viewers.

