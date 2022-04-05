WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is trying to help a family who lost everything in an apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The building on North Washington Street caught fire Sunday evening. Eyewitness News spoke with one of the residents, Jasmine Fryar, who said her family is left with nothing.

Now, a Wilkes-Barre salon is collecting donations for her and her family. Clothes, toiletries, dog and cat supplies, and gift cards are being collected.

Below is a list of items needed and where you can drop them off:

Little boy, size 6-7 clothes, shoe size 1

Young teen boy, size 16-18, shoe size 10

Teen daughter, size 18 women, shoe size 9

Mom, large top, 8-10 pants, shoe size 8

Dad, large shirts, 36×32 pants

Coiffure Studio

320 East End Centre

Suite 102

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702