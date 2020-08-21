Salmonella outbreak linked to peaches in 9 states, including PA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Federal health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to peaches.

The outbreak has sickened at least 68 people in nine states including Pennsylvania, according to the CDC. So far 14 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The FDA says the bagged peaches were sold at Aldi stores in multiple states under the “Wawaona” brand in two-pound bags.

The agency says Aldi has voluntarily recalled all Wawona brand bagged peaches in select stores. The CDC says the peaches were also available for purchase through Instacart.

For more information on the outbreak, visit the FDA’s website.