SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County left a home heavily damaged.

Salem Township Fire Company Deputy Chief Jon Baltzer tells Eyewitness News the call came in just after 5:00 p.m. for a fire on a private road right off of Bowers Road in Salem Township.

Fire crews say they determined the cause of the second alarm fire was the homeowner burning cardboard outside that spread to the home.

Deputy Chief Baltzer also said the home was deemed a total loss.