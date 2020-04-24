Saint Ubaldo festivities in Jessup canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has learned Saint Ublado Day celebrations and the “Running of the Saints” are now officially canceled this year.



The Saint Ubaldo Society says it was a difficult decision to cancel the annual event in Jessup, Lackawanna County. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their goal has always been the absolute safety of the runners, participants, and greater community.



Organizers say celebrations will be back stronger than ever in 2021!



Just last week… The Jessup Hose Company Number 2 and ambulance association postponed their annual fundraising carnival for the first time in over 20 years due to the pandemic.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have much more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.