Saint Ubaldo Day is back after a two-year hiatus

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Saint Ubaldo Society Board of Directors has announced the return of Saint Ubaldo Day in 2022. This will be the first celebration held since 2019.

La Festa Dei Ceri or Saint Ubaldo Day is an annual tradition that had to be canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. But after a unanimous vote, the special day is back in Jessup on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“We could not be more excited to bring out event back. This tradition means so much to our community and we cannot wait to once again celebrate Jessup’s oldest and most unique event,” explained Saint Ubaldo Society President, Scott Hall.

More information will be released in the upcoming weeks. Head over to the Saint Ubaldo Society Facebook page for all the latest information on the event.