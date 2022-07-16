WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The rainy weather on Saturday did not stop hundreds of people from supporting a church bazaar in Luzerne County.

This year’s culinary options at Saint Nicholas’ Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre included American, ethnic, Mexican, and Caribbean foods.

Along with the giant basement flea market, attendees enjoyed live entertainment while playing outdoor games and finding the perfect gifts at a variety of booths.

“I think the community needed this being shut down for a few years I think the community needed to get together needed to get out and have a little fun I think that’s what we all look forward to,” said Pat Donnelly, a volunteer for Saint Nicholas’ Bazaar.

Saturday was the final day of Saint Nicholas’ Bazaar.