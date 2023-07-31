SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food kitchen in Lackawanna County has reopened its doors after a massive renovation.

Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen has been closed for more than two months and on Monday morning, the first meals were served.

Dozens of people lined up outside Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen Monday morning, ready to once again sit with each other and break bread, but not before Bishop Joseph Bambera stopped by for a blessing.

“After much work and prayer during this once-in-a-generation renovation we gather now to bless this restored building,” said Bambera.

Dozens of people from near and far piled in for the first meal inside the building since May.

“They did a nice job on this place they did a good job,” said Scranton resident Bobby Wollivei.

One of the first in line, Wollivei didn’t hesitate to get a warm meal and hot coffee. Not before long, the dining room was packed with guests once again.

“I think it’s just a great thing for everybody that is going through rough times or may be homeless or whatever their circumstances may be I think it’s a great thing that they are doing for the community,” said Anna Ciscielski of Carbondale.

“So I’m calling this a once-in-a-generation renovation,” said Executive Director Rob Williams.

Never before has this level of renovation happened at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

Without changing the floor plan, everything was either fixed or replaced from the sidewalks to new handicap-accessible bathrooms.

“The accessible bathrooms for me were an absolute priority because we have guests that have disabilities,” said Board Member & Volunteer Alan Hughes.

New lighting, seating, and appliances. Three walk-in freezers, and two walk-in refrigerators.

“We serve a lot of guests over the course of a week and a month,” said Hughes.

The dining room seats 120 people and opens Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as well as Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Among the improvements is a solution to the grab-and-go meals.

“I hope we never have to do grab-and-go meals, but if we do, rather than staging it in the garage, we are going to stage it here in the dining room and hand them out the window,” said Williams.

This is more than a place to provide a meal to those in need, it’s also a space for the community to engage and socialize with one another.