SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two companies are helping members of the community who may not be able to help themselves.

‘NeighborWorks of NEPA’ and ‘Group Mission Trips’ have teamed up for the ninth year to provide free home repairs in underserved communities in Lackawanna county, from July 4 through July 8.

This is done as part of their ‘Aging in Place’ program to help senior residents with necessary safety modifications, home repairs, and social isolation prevention. They tackle everything from exterior painting and porch repairs to wheelchair ramp construction.

After a two-year break due to the COVID 19 pandemic, more than 300 volunteers from across the Eastern U.S. Came to Scranton and helped 47 homeowners with repairs and modifications. Most homeowners are seniors in need of home repairs and modifications to help them live safe independent lives in their own homes.

This week, four projects are underway including a wheelchair ramp built on Thursday at the O’Boyle residence, a job that would have cost around $6,000.

“To make this happen, It’s just amazing, it’s great. My mom will be thrilled. I’m just super emotional for the amount of support that the community is bringing together here,” said Jason Miller, Dorothy O’Boyle’s son.

“In learning Mrs. O’Boyle hadn’t left her home without the assistance of numerous services in four years it was a part of our mission as the Aging in Place program to assist our older adults,” explained Mary Endrusick, Aging in Place Coordinator for NeighborWorks NEPA.

Overall, volunteers have fixed up 280 properties in Lackawanna County and put in about 50,000 service hours worth about $1.4M.