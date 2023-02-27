WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With snow in the forecast, winter driving conditions are on the minds of those who need to hit the road.

Although snow is no stranger to NEPA, we haven’t seen many snowstorms so far this winter.

But now with snowfall in the forecast, experts want to remind drivers what to do if they find themselves on the road during a storm.

At AAAA Driving Academy in Wilkes-Barre, they’ve been helping drivers get comfortable behind the wheel facing any type of weather.

“We’ve trained students from the age of 16, which is when you have your permit, all the way up until their 80s. So we have you know even some older folks that come through us because they’re looking to get, you know brushed up on their driving, they haven’t driven for a little while, they have a license whatever it might be,” explained Dennis Ferenchick, the owner of Quad A Driving Academy.

Ferenchick says they focus on teaching defensive and engaged driving.

Establishing the fact that when you’re behind the wheel you need to take extra precautions, especially in a snowstorm.

“Driving can be a very dangerous thing, you know a car could be a weapon so being prepared, making sure that you have what you need in the vehicle if you have snow if you have to get somewhere, and then again just being engaged at all times, that’s so important,” Ferenchick added.

Ferenchick says the most important tips they teach for winter safety are:

Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination; Make sure that you put distance between your vehicle and another vehicle; If you start to lose control, pump your brakes rather than slamming them.

“The key is to decelerate, you know take your foot off the gas and just steer into the direction you’re sliding, that’s important and while you’re doing that be pumping the brakes so that as soon as you get your traction back, you’re car’s going to start to slow down, that’s the key,” Ferenchick continued.

Ferenchick reminds those who plan to travel during a storm to keep a shovel, and kitty litter or sand in their car just in case their vehicle gets stuck.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA.