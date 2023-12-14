POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY— New traffic cameras in Schuylkill County are going to be watching the road to help local law enforcement.

Surveillance cameras were installed along Center Street Thursday morning. Officials are calling them safety sticks and they are at intersections in downtown Pottsville.

Safety sticks are posts with cameras that can provide a 240-degree view of the area. The cameras will monitor how long a car is parked in a yellow zone or if a car is parked too close to an intersection.

The Pottsville Parking Authority will then investigate the footage to determine if any laws were broken. New signs have also been added that warn drivers about violations.

The cameras are scheduled to go into effect on Monday.