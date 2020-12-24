Safety reminders for winter on the water

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thursday, Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joey Dominick spoke with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about how to stay safe in and around the water during the winter months.

“So one thing we have been telling people is to keep that new kayak under the Christmas tree. We all know about the snow storm that we had last week. You’ve got combined melting snow and ice pack and to put that together with the rains its a recipe for a high dangerous water over the next few days so please please please stay home and stay safe,”

said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.



“Also with high water events you’ve got unseen dangers in the waters, strainers that build up. You may have ice that accumulates, fallen trees and limbs and debris. One thing you can do is you can check the US Geological Survey has stream gauges that are available online so you can check on the water levels but not all streams have that. So if its a chocolate, murky, look to the water, if its really frothing….again if it looks unsafe, it likely is unsafe,” Schaeffer added.



“Most of our accidents occur in the summer. Disproportionately, most of the fatalities happen in the winter. If you go in the water in the winter you’re much more prone to hypothermia, cold water shock, it’s really the most dangerous time of the year to go on the water. If you are out boating in the colder weather, wear clothing that’s not going to retain water, so nylon materials, wool materials. It’s also very important to never boat alone. Go out there with a buddy, have someone there along side you.”



“It’s projected to freeze up really quickly once this weather moves out. So you’re going to have icy, really dangerous ice conditions. It may take a day or two for the impacts of heavy rains further north to get downstream. So be mindful of not only the weather in your local area, but what’s happening upstream.”

“If you have any doubts at all, do not go in the water. Be smart, be mindful of the conditions, and just wait for the conditions to improve to get out and maybe enjoy that new boat you got for Christmas.”