WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Increasing incidents of drivers passing stopped school buses serve as a reminder to keep laws regarding school buses and the safety of our children in mind.

Every day, millions of people put their trust in school bus drivers to get their children to school and home safely.

However, the kids need to be aware of the dangers other drivers on the road may bring.

Just within this school year in Wilkes-Barre Township, there have been four reported incidents of individuals illegally passing stopped school buses with their red lights flashing and stop signs extended.

And just as it is illegal, it is extremely dangerous for children who are boarding or exiting the bus.

“I’ve actually, like, yelled at people, like are you serious? Like do you not realize that ones a bus like do you forget? The patience of the drivers is the issue, not the bus driver. It really does upset me,” said Pamela Whitchsett.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department captured footage on one occasion and posted it on social media to caution the community.

The driver will get more from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police than just being caught on video for this offense.

The penalties for breaking this law are not low. They include a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.

Something that can easily be avoided by waiting an extra 30 seconds to pass.

So, next time you find yourself driving by a school bus, it is important to keep the safety of the passengers and yourself in mind and obey the law.

This is a great reminder to always be aware of your surroundings while driving, especially when it comes to the safety of children.