Safety and celebrating should go hand in hand on New Year’s Eve

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New year’s eve is here and restaurants in our area are staying open late to ring in 2022.

Eyewitness News checked in with people in the Poconos about how they’re celebrating safely.

The clock is ticking to a brand new year with many celebrating in different styles.

“I’m going to hang out with my girlfriend. We just got some boba and ice cream so I’m gonna enjoy a nice night at home,” said Oliver Eulert, Stroudsburg.

Some like to go out and celebrate while others like staying close to home.

“My neighbor has a party next door so I’m gonna attend that,” said Michael Reardon, Mount Pocono.

While others are jumping in the car and heading to a bar to watch the countdown to midnight.

According to the National Safety Council in 2019, 36 percent of traffic fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver around New Year’s Day.

Eyewitness News checked in at Happy Hour Bar & Grill in Stroudsburg, a local stop that’s staying open late to celebrate the new year.

“We’re doing a late-night appetizer menu along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight,” said Travis Mew, Executive Chef, Happy Hour.

Executive Chef Travis Mew says their bartenders keep an eye on its customers consuming alcohol to ensure that everybody is staying safe.

“We’ve had a couple that we’ve either our manager’s given them a ride home or we call a cab or uber. But that doesn’t happen too, too often, most people are pretty responsible,” explained Mew.

With only hours left until midnight, Mew urges those celebrating to stay safe.

“Make sure you have a designated driver, or if you live close you know, walk on over,” said Mew.

And to help our community stay safe from the dangers of intoxicated driving, state police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols all this weekend.