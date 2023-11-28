DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, Giving Tuesday is a day of generosity when people donate to their favorite charities.

The ‘stamp of shame’ makes up a portrait at the Safe Monroe in Delaware Water Gap.

“Shame” – a heavy word that bears a deeper meaning at the center, serving as a safe haven for anyone affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

“The shame that they feel inside is probably the biggest barrier that they have to get through before starting that healing process. Even though there was nothing that they did that caused what happened to them, nothing that they could’ve done differently,” says Executive Director Lauren Peterson.

The center has been around for more than 40 years, providing a hotline and shelter to those in fear, seeking help.

Some, like Fanny Brokaw, even from their own experiences.

“It meant a lot to be able to be there and really pick up on those fears because god knows I’ve been there.” . . . “Giving them that support means a lot to me. It’s like I’m giving it back to my mom and to myself.”

The non-profit is one of thousands participating in Giving Tuesday – a global movement to inspire generosity to charities.

“Twenty-five dollars. That can help us pay or get a gas card for someone who just needs a little extra to get from point A to point B. They have a job interview coming up or they’re moving into their first new place,” says Peterson.

That money recycling back into your own region, giving resources to those facing a crisis with nowhere else to turn.

“To receive these services and to get the help and to move forward in their healing journey, that’s what your donation is going to. That is going to a person here in your community who needs help.”

If you can’t donate financially, Safe Monroe officials say they’re also looking for people’s time as they struggle to find volunteers.