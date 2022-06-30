WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are expected to be more cars on the roads and more boats in the water this Fourth of July Weekend, and state police are giving you a safety reminder to avoid serious injuries and crashes.

The National Safety Council estimates 462 people may lose their lives on U.S. Roads during July 4th Weekend in preventable crashes. According to newly released estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Roads are the most dangerous they’ve been in 16 years.

With Independence Day being one of the riskiest driving holidays of the year, state police are urging not only drivers, but all road users, whether they’re biking, walking or otherwise mobile, to be safe.

PSP will have extra patrols out due to the holiday weekend and increased traffic. The biggest warning is don’t use a boat or get on the road if you’ve been drinking.

“A lot of people are going to be out on the water because it’s going to be warm so we want to make sure they know not to boat under the influence of alcohol. People get out there and get behind the wheel of a boat and you can get a DUI for that as well,” said Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

State police will have roving DUI patrols and their Click It or Ticket Initiative will also be in effect.

Some tips? Buckle up. Designate a sober driver. And of course, slow down.