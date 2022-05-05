TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One school in Monroe County is making safety the focal point of their day on Thursday.

Paul Steinruck is the Students Against Destructive Decisions Advisor for Pocono Mountain West High School. Today SADD is holding a safety carnival. Juniors and Seniors can expect to see local EMTs, fire departments, tow truck companies, and police stations all talking about on-the-road safety.

Student Gracie Hixon said that it is important to talk about how to be responsible because there is a lot of distracted driving going on. Ryder Bray, who attends Pocono Mountain West, said that he’s really excited for the event because it will bring the community together.

Steinruck said that it’s important that we teach kids the dangers of distracted driving because even though everyone does it it’s still dangerous.