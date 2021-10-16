Rv crash on I-81 sends several people to hospital

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RV and at least one other vehicle on a busy Interstate-81.
Eyewitness News was on the scene as first responders worked to clear the crash area on Interstate 81 southbound in Hanover Township.
A witness says the RV rear-ended a car during heavy rain Friday evening around 5:30 p.m.
Reports indicate several children and adults were taken away to get treated or checked out.
State police have yet to release any further information regarding the crash.