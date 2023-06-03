WILKES, BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local organization that helps women in some of the most desperate hours of their lives received some help Saturday.

A major fundraiser took place this afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.

Loving, supportive, and judgment-free that’s how one woman who’s been helped by Ruth’s Place describes the shelter.

Saturday, that woman and other people gave back to help the organization continue its mission, walking for a cause Saturday afternoon.

The 15th annual Walk For Hope is an annual fundraising event to benefit Ruth’s Place a women’s shelter in Wilkes Barre.

More than 50 people walked together in solidarity.

“When you have absolutely nothing, nobody to turn to, it’s nice that I can always go to Ruth’s Place and have a bed you know, and no judgments,” said Stacy Snyder a resident at Ruth’s Place.

Ruth’s Place offers women more than just a place to sleep. They help change lives as well.

“I see women come in and out and I see the services that they offer and I like to be a part of that it’s about coming together right and doing something for our community I have seen women do well and I have seen all the services that they offer and I’m proud to be a part of it,” explained Annie Maldonado a volunteer at Ruth’s Place.

The money raised from t-shirt and food sales will all go toward helping women get back on their feet.

“I used to be in the shelter in Ruth’s Place. They helped me out a lot when I needed help they took me right in and I’ve been out on the streets for a long time but when I needed help, they gave me a place to sleep,” says Nancy Kempa a former resident.

One volunteer wants the women in need she helps to embrace something that’s often missing from their lives self-worth.

“You are valuable that you are loved and you are somebody you know that your life is not at the end of the road just because you’re in a shelter you have a chance for a new beginning,” added Maldonado.

You can learn more about getting help from Ruth’s Place or donating to the organization by visiting Ruth’s Place for more information.