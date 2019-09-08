Running Toward Cleaner Trails

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY– Runners laced up their sneakers Sunday morning for the 11th annual D&H Rail Trail Distance Run! Some ran the shorter 5k, while others were in it for the long haul, taking part in a half-marathon. Either way, it was all for a good cause!

Money from the yearly race goes toward the maintenance of the local D&H trail. The trail now has 20 miles worth of new improvements that connect it to the Lackawanna Heritage Trail, making it easily accessible from all over NEPA!

The trail often encounters weather-related challenges, no matter the season. In the spring and summer, it’s a matter clearing the path and associated drains of debris, and fallen tree branches. In the winter, it’s grooming the snow for snow mobiles and cross-country skiers.

The Rail-Trail Council oversees the run, and, of course, the trail. They make sure that, whatever the weather, it’s ready for walkers, runners, bikers, or anyone else hoping to stay active!