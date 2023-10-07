PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start to the weekend has been looking very dark and damp but, this morning one city in Luzerne County was shining bright pink for a popular breast cancer fundraiser.

Paint Pittston Pink held its final fundraising event of the year with the annual 5k and “Gentlemen’s Dash” in the center city Pittston.

A sea of pink washed over the streets of downtown Pittston Saturday morning for the city’s Paint Pittston Pink 5k.

The annual race has brought together the community for nearly a decade each October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Well, there’s so much that cancer survivors have gone through so the least we could do is get a little wet and run up a couple of hills and see if we can finish, and we’ll show cancer that we can beat it at every step rain or shine,” said Joe Cosgrove a 5k runner.

This year alone more than 290,00 women, sisters, and mothers will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

One girl signed up for the run to support her teacher currently battling cancer.

“We have a teacher in our school who we are also supporting, our team faith over fear this is a cause that I really love supporting especially cause it is someone we’re very close to,” says Arianna Gaylord a 5k runner.

Once the last runner crossed that finish line a much shorter run took place, but one with all the frills and thrills a confident man could endure.

A few strong men took to the streets and slipped into their toughest heels for the gentlemen’s dash.

“A lot of behind-the-scenes getting a little walk the strut down right and once I got a strut I was able to get it to a jog. Once I got it to a jog I was able to get it to a sprint, but I realized I’m gonna have to tape my ankles because I don’t want any blowouts here today you know what I mean,” explained Jordan Consagra first place winner of the Gentlemen’s Dash.

Despite this rainy weather a huge crowd still showed up to support this great cause.

“The people and the organization. what this whole thing stands for is just incredible to see a bunch of these people come out even in the rain and terrible weather and still see the support come through here it makes you remind yourself why you’re running in the first place,” continued Consagra.

As for the heels Jordan picked, well every man has his secret.

“They were a great Amazon find and that’s where I came down from so I figured I’d pick these bad boys up. They look good they’re stylish a little pink tape never hurt anybody and away it goes with the outfit,” added Consagra.

That is as dedicated as it comes, way to go ladies and gentlemen.

Paint Pittston Pink has donated more than $700,000 to cancer research.

All the money raised Saturday will go to fund research at the University of Pennsylvania.