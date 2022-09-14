READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County.

State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31.

45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found safely by the Reading Police Department Wednesday morning.

State police did not state why Diaz ran away or where she was staying in Berks County.

