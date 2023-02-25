SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local non-profit is sending help to Ukraine just one day after the first anniversary of their war with Russia.

Scranton 4 Ukraine held a 2-mile run/walk Saturday morning at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Runners bundled up to face the cold weather and test their endurance on the course. All proceeds from the event will go toward the International Rescue Committee for Ukraine Relief.

Despite Saturday’s wintry conditions, dozens of runners came out in support of the country in need.

“It’s amazing. I definitely wasn’t expecting such a big crowd, especially in this weather so we’re a bit overwhelmed with so many people and so much support,” said Alex Groysman, Founder of Scranton 4 Ukraine.

“I hope more people will try to help our army and it will be a little bit of help for our country,” said Marco Gleb, from Ukraine.

Scranton 4 Ukraine started last March to support the eastern European country. The non-profit will continue to host running and walking events to support the war-torn country.