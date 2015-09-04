Ruling leads to shift in NFL betting odds

Tom Brady won his “deflate-gate” court case against the NFL Thursday. A federal judge erased the Patriots quarterback’s four-game suspension. The decision means Brady will play in the team’s opener September 10. That caused a big shift in the odds at Las Vegas sports books.

The Westgate Superbook is undergoing some big changes just in time for the NFL season.

The betting odds on the big screens also experienced some drastic changes in the wake of the court ruling.

The Patriots were 10-1 to win the Super Bowl Wednesday. After Thursday’s ruling, the team’s odds dropped to 6-1.

A bettor named D’Angelo has been doing a lot of homework on players and NFL teams before wagering.

He says deflate-gate has been on his mind, but now he just wants the NFL to focus on the game.

“It’s football man. I’m glad they overturned it. Fans want to see Brady play. That’s what we should be able to watch,” he said.

Westgate Superbook Vice President Jay Kornegay says a lot of betters have been waiting for a decision before putting cash on the line.

“The general public has stayed away from the Patriots all summer long. I think most of them were waiting for this decision,” he said.

Kornegay says the odds shifted more than usual, because some expected at least part of Brady’s suspension to be upheld.

“We’re a little surprised it wasn’t reduced down to two games or one game. We thought maybe that was going to be the answer,” he said.

Bettor Matt Simo says, now that Brady is taking the field, it should make the game more interesting.

“I think it helps them: a guy with experience, a guy with four Super Bowl rings,” he said. “That’s definitely going to help them, especially in the first game (against) the Steelers.”

NFL officials say they plan to appeal the ruling, but Westgate Superbook leaders say they do not expect the decision to be overturned.

So, barring any unforeseen injuries or circumstances, the betting odds will likely not change drastically.