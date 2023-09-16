BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids from around northeast Pennsylvania gathered in Berwick Saturday to compete with the twisty mechanical puzzles often known as Rubik’s.

The most famous is the Rubik’s Cube, but the competition has evolved over the years to include many other types of puzzles that aren’t cubes.

This competition was organized largely by 13-year-old Shaun Wiggins.

They were able to fully book this event with 60 competitors eager to show off their skills.

Shaun was excited the day had finally come after a month of preparation with his mom bringing his passion close to home.

“For me normally I have to drive almost two hours to get to competitions, so it’s nice to just wake up at seven and go,” said Wiggins.

We will have more on Shaun and his hard work in an upcoming edition of Here’s To You Kid.