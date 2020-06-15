Route 487 closed in Columbia County following fatal crash

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 487.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car traveling south struck an SUV heading north. The driver of the car going south died.

Two others were life-flighted to Geisinger Danville. Another was transported by ambulance.

—————————————————————————-

Four helicopters have been sent to the scene of a crash near 3244 Route 487 in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.

PA-487 is shut down at Zaner Bridge Road and Zion Church Road.

State police have also been requested. We will have more information as it becomes available.