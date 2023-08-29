DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties is still closed after shutting down in December due to a rock slide.

The closure isn’t just impacting commuters it’s also impacting the local economy. Blueberry muffins are on the menu Tuesday at the Village Farmer and Bakery in Delaware Water Gap.

Owner Susan Cooper knows the recipe by heart as she’s been making them at the shop for the last 46 years.

“My husband and I built this place from scratch. There was nothing here before, it was all us,” Cooper says.

Now their business, and several others in the area, are seeing the impact of the Route 611 closure that connects the Monroe and Northampton county line. The stretch of road has been shut down since December after heavy rain caused a rockslide.

As the busy fall foliage season approaches Cooper says she’s concerned about her business.

“It means everything to us. It is, this is our lifeline, we don’t do anything else but that,” Cooper added.

Just down the road, the owner of Asparagus Sunshine Lauren Chamberlain says the foot traffic compared to last year is like night and day.

“During the week, it’s kind of like a ghost town. We do have you know little smatterings. The weekends are probably down by 50 percent,” Chamberlain said.

She tells us the closure led to her switching a good majority of sales online and spreading the word that shops are open for business.

After taking part in 28/22 News’ morning show Chamberlain received a voicemail from a Schuylkill County resident looking to stop by.

“That’s the support that we love to see,” Chamberlain responded.

As for the road closure, PennDOT says repairs will involve removing loose rock after it receives approval from the National Park Service. There is no estimated reopening date but PennDOT says it has a goal to reopen a single lane after approval and addressing the loose rock sections.

Business owners in Delaware Water Gap tell 28/22 News that hosting borough events also helps bring in crowds to the area.

Its 45th annual jazz festival is kicking off next Saturday.

