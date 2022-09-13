DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital.

First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m.





One person in the van that flipped over has been transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police say a mother and child in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.